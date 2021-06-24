Zelenskyi signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi by decree No. 264 has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of June 18 on the extension and introduction of new sanctions against 55 Russian banks, payment systems and the so-called "central banks" from ORDLO at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the document posted on the website of the head of state, this list still includes, in particular, Bank of Moscow, Gazprom Bank, Bank Rossiya, Bank VTB, State Corporation VEB.RF, Sberbank Russia, as well as payment systems MoneyTo, BLIZKO, ANELIK, Kolibri.

With regard to banks that have subsidiaries in Ukraine, the restriction is to prevent the withdrawal of capital from the country.

Read more: Yermak, Nuland discuss Zelenskyi's upcoming visit to United States