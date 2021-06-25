Zelenskyi signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has approved by decree the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision on the introduction of personal sanctions against Ukrainian and Russian businessmen Dmytro Firtash and Pavlo Fuks, the press service of the head of state said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 18, 2021 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the document says.

In total, on the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against 538 individuals and 540 legal entities.

Read more: Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

The corresponding decree No. 266/2021 of June 24 was published on the website of the head of state and comes into force on the day of its promulgation.