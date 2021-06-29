Cyprus Demands No PCR-Test And Self-Isolation For Vaccinated Tourists From Ukraine From July

The Republic of Cyprus has canceled the demand to undergo a PCR-test and stay in self-isolation until receipt of the results for vaccinated tourists from Ukraine from July 1.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Condition 1 is the presence of a vaccination certificate issued in Ukraine.

Condition 2 is vaccination with one or two doses of vaccines approved by the European agency (Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen), or Sputnik V or Sinopharm.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Cyprus has opened its borders for tourists from Ukraine from April 1.

On June 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 182 over June 27 to 2,234,463, and the number of deaths increased by five over June 27 to 52,300; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 36.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 44.4%.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 29, a total of 2,234,463 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 52,300 fatal cases; 2,164,374 people had recovered.

On June 28, a total of 182 new disease cases were recorded, five people died, and 582 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 28, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (582 vs 182).

At the same time, on June 28, a total of 322 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 16.1% over June 27.

