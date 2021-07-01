ENG
US and EU Call on Rada to Adopt Anti-Corruption Strategy

The United States and the European Union announced that they expect the Verkhovna Rada to pass bill No. 4135 on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Ukraine for 2021-2025.

"The United States and the European Union await the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of Bill 4135 on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Ukraine for 2021-2025 to include and coordinate Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts in the government," the US Embassy said on Twitter on Thursday.

It is emphasized that after the adoption, the US and the EU are ready to support the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and stakeholders in the development and implementation of the state program.

"Four years after the completion of the last strategy, the time has come for a holistic and strategic approach to the anti-corruption program in Ukraine," the American Embassy said.

