U.S. Embassy congratulates residents of New York in Donetsk region on return to their town's historical name
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has congratulated the residents of New York in Ukraine's Donetsk region on the return to their town's historical name.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Congrats to the people of New York, Donetsk Oblast, on the return to their town's historical name by cross-faction consensus in the Verkhovna Rada! Another reason to celebrate our close ties. We're big fans of your new/old name!" the report reads.
The Verkhovna Rada on July 1 passed a resolution returning the historical name of New York to the town of Novhorodske in Donetsk region.
Some 301 MPs voted for a respective resolution, No. 5081, "On renaming the urban-type settlement of Novhorodske in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region."
