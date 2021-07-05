Six ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, six ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from different grenade launchers and small arms near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – outside Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

One Joint Forces member received fatal wounds. Another Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

Read more: Twenty-six ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

As of 7 a.m. on July 5, three ceasefire violations were recorded. No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area is completely controlled by the Ukrainian military, the JFO Headquarters reports.