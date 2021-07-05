Zelenskyi: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

All European countries must unite in opposing the construction of the Russian main gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 under the Baltic Sea as a threat to their own energy security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We should continue to oppose the implementation of the project [Nord Stream 2] and involve all partners in this difficult struggle. Not only Ukraine. Entire Europe should unite to counter this energy threat," Zelenskyi said during a speech at the Ukraine 30. International Relations forum in Kyiv on Monday.

