Several dozen countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit – Dzhaparova

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said that several dozen countries will take part in the Crimean Platform summit, which will be held in Kyiv in August this year.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, according to Dzhaparova, a list of countries has not yet been disclosed, since the Russian Federation has included all the levers of influence and blackmail in order to discredit the Crimean Platform and minimize the countries' attendance at the summit.

"Now there are three categories of countries. The first category is those that have confirmed their participation by official notes. This is a considerable number of countries. The second category is the countries that have confirmed their participation in a working order and now decide on the level of participation – the first or second person in the state or the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The third category – those that still decide on the participation itself," Dzhaparova said during a separate briefing for journalists at the Ukraine 30. International Relations forum on Monday in Kyiv.

"It will be several dozen countries [which will take part]," she said.

Dzhaparova also said that "Germany and France belong to the second category of countries."

Read more: Markarova: We ready for most active actions within Crimean Platform

According to her, the Crimean Platform summit will be held on the territory of the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv and will end with the signing of a large document.

"The summit will end with the signing of an ambitious document – the Crimean Declaration or the Crimean Charter. We are now working with partners on the name," she said, adding that the document will actually outline and codify the policy of non-recognition of the occupation of Crimea by Russia, clearly indicate what the Russian Federation is, what harm it bears in Crimea and what consequences await it.