FM: Greece has always supported Association Agreement implementation and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Greece has always supported the implementation of the EU–Ukraine Association Agreement, as well as Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias made a corresponding statement at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. International Relations" on July 5.

Dendias noted that Ukraine was a priority partner of the European Union in the bilateral format, as well as within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. According to him, Ukraine has taken important steps to implement very comprehensive and ambitious reforms. "The success of these reforms is key to a better future for Ukraine, a future of close cooperation with the European Union," the minister said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece called the implementation of the EU–Ukraine Association Agreement the key to the prosperity and well-being of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"In these difficult times, we will support your efforts towards the full implementation of the Association Agreement," he said.

Dendias noted that Greece had also consistently supported Ukraine's long-standing partnership with NATO and will continue commending efforts to strengthen ties with the Alliance.

"A sovereign, independent, stable Ukraine, fully committed to democracy and the rule of law, is important for European and transatlantic security. The Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, granted last year, gives more support to the already existing strong partnership," the Greek Foreign Minister said.

As for the challenges facing Ukraine, the minister noted that the EU supported the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law.

"The EU has taken serious practical steps to implement this principled approach, which is based on condemning the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol and on restrictive measures taken against the Russian Federation in response to the crisis in Ukraine," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias makes a working visit to Ukraine on July 5.