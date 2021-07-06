OSCE recorded over 330 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine over weekend

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 261 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 78 in Luhansk region between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, according to an OSCE SMM report.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the SMM recorded 261 ceasefire violations, including 58 explosions (two impacts, 25 airbursts and 31 undetermined)," the report reads.

The majority of ceasefire violations occurred at westerly and southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) during the night of 2-3 July and during the day on 4 July, at north-easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 90km south of Donetsk) during the night of 2-3 July, as well as in an area north-west of Maiak (non-government-controlled, 19km east of Donetsk) during the day on 4 July.

In the Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the SMM recorded 78 ceasefire violations, including 37 undetermined explosions.

The majority of ceasefire violations occurred in areas north and southwest of the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) on the mornings of 3 and 4 July.

Following the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July 2020 regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on 27 July 2020 until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has recorded at least 41,274 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 12,495 explosions, 6,508 projectiles in flight, 238 muzzle flashes, 127 illumination flares and at least 21,906 bursts and shots).