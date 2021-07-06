Darnitsa is in the rating of the companies implementing sustainable development strategies

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company is in the Sustainable Development Rating-2021, which has been compiled by experts from the Dengi and Korrespondent magazines in partnership with the UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine.

The rating includes companies from different spheres that implement strategies taking into account the goals of sustainable development, the press service of Darnitsa reports.

When compiling the rating, the presence of anti-corruption procedures and practices in the companies, gender balance in the top management bodies, the level of labor remuneration, the presence of socially oriented programs, financing of energy modernization projects and the dynamics of reducing the carbon footprint have been taken into account.

According to the Executive Chairman of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, the sustainable development goals formulated by the UN General Assembly are a set of criteria, the implementation of which is aimed at overcoming poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring peace and well-being of people. By its activities Darnitsa contributes to the maintenance of health, the establishment of progressive education and the development of culture in Ukraine, and also implements the policy of reducing the impact on the environment, said Shymkiv.

Darnitsa supports the global trend of sustainable business development, so we have taken on additional obligations and are systematically working on their implementation. Darnitsa is being in the process of transformation, so it is important for us that the active growth of the company is accompanied by positive transformations for the benefit of society and the environment. In 2020, we allocated more than 14 million UAH for these purposes," said Shymkiv.

He stressed that being the leader of the pharmaceutical market, Darnitsa focuses on expanding the availability of treatment with effective and safe drugs, and the company provides the most vulnerable categories of people with medicines free of charge through partnership with non-governmental organizations.