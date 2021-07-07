JFO Headquarters: No ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day and today, no ceasefire violations by the Russian invaders were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, July 6, and as of 7:00 am on July 7, no ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and observe the ceasefire.

As reported, on July 5, nine ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in eastern Ukraine. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, three more were wounded.