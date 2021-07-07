Zelenskyi Counts On Important For Ukraine Decision From NATO Summit In 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in 2023 will become important for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I know and the idea of a NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023 is being discussed. We will gladly welcome Lithuania’s hosting this event and the fact that the NATO countries will show something new regarding Ukraine," he said.

The President expressed his confidence that 13 years after the Bucharest summit, NATO should put an end to the period of uncertainty and start embodiment of the political decision on Ukraine’s future membership of the Alliance.

Zelenskyi confirmed that a key to NATO’s positive decision for Ukraine is success in reforms and assured he would do his best to speed them up.

Ukraine is expecting NATO to approve concrete criteria to estimate the successfulness of the reforms and Ukraine’s readiness for the membership of the Alliance.