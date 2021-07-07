Ukraine needs clear plans for future membership in EU, NATO - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said he believes that the EU and NATO should give Ukraine clear plans for future membership.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Nauseda said this in his speech at the opening of the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius on Wednesday, July 7.

"We need a clear vision of how Ukraine can contribute to the Euro-Atlantic community and how it can move closer to the EU and NATO. Ukraine needs clear plans to move forward, and the international community expects assurances that Ukraine's consistent reform process will continue," Nauseda said.

He noted that the conference had brought together prominent representatives of the EU, NATO, other international organizations, civil society, the business community, think tanks, who share a common goal of supporting Ukrainian political and economic reforms.

"Together, we need to send a clear signal that a strong Euro-Atlantic and European community needs a strong Ukraine. Ukraine plays a very important role in the European and global context. It is a big country, and it is able to give a significant impetus to the economic development of Europe," Nauseda said.

Read more: Borrell welcomes cooperation between Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova in coming closer to EU

He added that the strategic interest of the international community is for Ukraine to be a democratic and prosperous country with a market economy and to operate on the basis of the rule of law.

According to Nauseda, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's ongoing aggression and occupation of Crimea, Kyiv has demonstrated its readiness to carry out reforms.

"One of the most important tasks is to promote justice as a key value, to increase Ukrainians' trust in the judiciary, their confidence that the anti-corruption system is working properly, and to clarify the privatization process. All these are necessary things for the effective functioning of the state," he said.

The two-day Ukraine Reform Conference started at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius (Lithuania) on Wednesday, July 7.