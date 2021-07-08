Six ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine. One soldier wounded

Over the past day, July 7, six ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns, and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian positions in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher fire. One Ukrainian soldier received shrapnel wounds.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

Read more: OSCE PA condemns Russia's occupation of Crimea and CADLR

As of 07:00, July 8, three ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.