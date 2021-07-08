ENG
Blackwater Founder Prince Planned To Establish Ammunition Factory And Private Military Company In Ukraine

Founder of Blackwater, an American private military company founded in 1997, Erik Prince had planned to establish an ammunition factory and a private military company in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Time.

According to the report, after Former President of the United States Donald Trump had lost the election, it was decided to freeze the deal.

Besides, one of the offers envisioned construction of a new ammunition factory in Ukraine.

Ukraine was particularly concerned over Prince’s choosing a couple of allies in Kyiv associated with Russia.

The first ally was Andrey Artemenko, who offered to the Trump’s administration a "peaceful war plan" in Ukraine that envisioned ways to cancel U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Another Prince’s ally in Kyiv was Andrey Derkach, a Ukrainian parliamentarian the United States had accused of being an "acting Russian agent."

