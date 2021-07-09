Eleven ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine. One soldier killed

Over the past day, July 8, eleven ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As a result of the enemy shelling, a Joint Forces member received fatal wounds. Another Ukrainian soldier received a bullet wound.

As of 07:00, July 9, four ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded. No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.