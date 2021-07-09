Size Of Fine Imposed On Nova Poshta Does Not Correspond To Violation – Food Safety Service Chair Mahaletska

The chairperson of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Vladyslava Mahaletska states that the fine imposed by the service on the express delivery company Nova Poshta, in the amount of UAH 325.85 million, does not correspond to the violation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"There will be no such fine. Because it is not adequate to the violation. Lawyers are preparing an appropriate decision," Mahaletska wrote.

She noted that she conducted an internal investigation into this situation, read the video recording and consulted with lawyers.

The chairperson also stated that she intends to meet with representatives of the Nova Poshta and the business community.

According to Mahaletska, she is interested in the motives for making such a decision by the employees of the Food Safety Service.

As reported, earlier the Food Safety Service imposed a fine on Nova Poshta in the amount of UAH 325.85 million.

The authority stated that it carried out unscheduled inspections of two branches of Nova Poshta in Kharkiv, during which the company did not provide documents and explanations, which created obstacles for service officials during the inspection.

In turn, Nova Poshta stated that the reason for the fine was a client's complaint about damage to a parcel worth UAH 500.

At the same time, according to the company, the check of the branches was carried out in violation of the current legislation, and Nova Poshta is challenging the fine in the Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court.