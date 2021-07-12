Zelenskyi Congratulates Moldova’s President Sandu On Her Party’s Win At Parliamentary Election

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on her party’s victory at the parliamentary election.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In compliance with the preliminary vote counting, Sandu’s party won almost 53% of voters’ support and will thus receive 63 out of 101 parliamentary mandates.

As earlier reported, in May, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia agreed on deepened cooperation in European integration within the Associated Trio format.

Как сообщалось, на выборах в парламент Молдовы победила проевропейская партия "Действие и солидарность" PAS, которую возглавляла нынешний президент республики Майя Санду. Санду в ближайшее время намерена приступить к формированию нового правительства: "Надеюсь, это будет конец тяжелой эпохи для Молдовы", - заявила она.