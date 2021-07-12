SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has not confirmed the purchase of the Glusco gas station network in Ukraine.

"Recent media reports on SOCAR's acquisition of Glusco gas stations in Ukraine are untrue," the company said on its website said on Saturday.

Earlier, on July 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the information spread by some media about "the alleged purchase of a network of filling stations, which belongs to Medvedchuk, one of the commercial structures," does not correspond to reality.

As reported, in mid-March, the SBU announced the exposure of a large-scale scheme for the shadow sale of low-quality oil products, the approximate amount of tax evasion is about UAH 240 million.