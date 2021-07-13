Merkel says Nord Stream 2 will not replace gas transit via Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi the transit of natural gas through Ukraine, emphasizing that Germany will continue to insist on Ukraine's transit role.

She said this at a joint press conference with Zelenskyi in Berlin on July 12.

"For us, Ukraine has been and will be a transit country even when Nord Stream 2 is complete. […] It is clear to us - and Russia is also aware of this - that transit through Ukrainian territory belongs to the entire EU gas portfolio," Merkel said.

She said that Berlin fully understands and takes seriously the fears of the Ukrainian side. At the same time, the politician stressed that the German government "will do everything to make it clear that Nord Stream 2 is not a substitute for the promised transit supplies through Ukraine."

Germany, together with the European Commission, is very concerned about this issue, so that transit agreements are implemented, Merkel said.

She also added that she would raise this issue during her visit to Washington and meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden this week, as "the United States plays a certain role here." The United States, as well as Germany, considers it important to continue Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Merkel said.

Zelenskyi was on a working visit to Berlin on July 11-12.