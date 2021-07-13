Health Ministry Calls On Rada To Support Legalization Of Medical Cannabis

The Health Ministry is calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support the legalization of medical cannabis.

Censor.NET reports citing the refering post on Facebook.

"The legalization of cannabis for medical purposes is primarily a medical issue, not a political one! The solution to the issue of reducing pain for seriously ill patients is at stake. The use of drugs containing cannabis is allowed in many European countries. We call on the Ukrainian parliamentarians to support this bill," said Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Komarida.

It is noted that on the basis of clinical studies, there is enough statistical information accumulated that confirms that cannabis is effective in the treatment of more than 50 pathological conditions.

