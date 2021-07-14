Thirteen ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Ukrainian soldier killed, five more wounded

Over the past day, July 13, thirteen ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, five more were wounded, another one got injured.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Vodiane near Donetsk; 122mm artillery was used to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 152mm artillery and 120mm mortars – in the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, two enemy Orlan-10-class UAVs were spotted to fly over the line of contact.

One Joint Forces member received fatal wounds in the enemy shelling. Five more soldiers were wounded.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

As of 07:00 on July 14, one ceasefire violation was recorded. One Ukrainian soldier got injured.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the JFO area.