European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

The European Council confirms that the ambassadors of the EU member states have decided to recommend including Ukraine in the list of countries for which restrictive measures imposed on travel to the EU due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can be lifted.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the European institution said it confirms that the relevant decision was made today by the ambassadors. Further, by the end of the week, it will be formalized in a written procedure.

The list of countries for which it is recommended to be allowed to travel to the EU is reviewed every two weeks and updated as the case may be. Previously, Armenia, Moldova and Azerbaijan were included in it.

Read more: EU prolongs sanctions against Russia by six months