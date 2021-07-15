Thirteen ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Over the past day, July 14, thirteen ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and small arms – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars – in the area of Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – outside Vodiane near Donetsk; 120mm mortars – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 15, no ceasefire violations were recorded.