Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

A positive decision to open the EU border for Ukraine after the imposed quarantine restrictions is a matter of several days, Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I know that if it comes to the infections, your numbers look very promising. So I believe that it is a matter of days where we can expect the positive decision. As you understand everybody here is very careful because we see how the situation is volatile. But everything points to the positive decision concerning opening the borders for Ukraine and respecting your COVID certificates," Šefčovič said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the Ukrainian COVID certificate looks the same as the European one.

"I have to say that yesterday me and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spent a lot of time together 'playing' with our smart phones and I was quite impressed with what he has in the smart phone: COVID certificate which is exactly the same as I have. On the top of it he has the birth certificate, a driving license, residence permit and all the documents which we are now recommending to our Member States to do exactly the same to put it into as we call it electronic wallet for the documents. I saw it myself. I am not technical expert but I think that it looks exactly the same as it looks in my phone," Šefčovič said.

In addition, the Vice-President of the European Commission said that the European Medical Agency has certified vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna and European AstraZeneca.

"We never got the full documentation for Sputnik, so that's not completed and the other producers did not ask. That probably is one of the things which still have to be discussed by the experts," he said, answering a question about what vaccines from those recognized in Ukraine will be recognized by the EU.