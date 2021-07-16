USA and Germany will continue to cooperate to support Ukraine, - Biden
US President Joe Biden said the United States and Germany will continue to work together to support Ukraine, its reforms, and the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukrainian citizens.
As reported by Censor.NET.
He stated this on Thursday during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
"We agreed on the importance of further integration of the Western Balkans into European institutions, with our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as with the invariable importance of reforms and support for their (the people of Ukraine - ed.) Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the American leader emphasized.
