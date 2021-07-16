Ukraine expects 2M doses of Moderna vaccine to be delivered in July

Ukraine expects that 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied to Ukraine in July.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during an Hour of Questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine has enough vaccines for the needs of everyone. In total, more than 8 million doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of July. In addition to Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, we expect 2 million doses of Moderna this month," said Shmyhal.

As reported, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko earlier stated that 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine would be delivered in Ukraine in July.

Ukraine launched the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on February 24, 2021.