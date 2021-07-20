ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11475 visitors online
News
4 631 30

5 MPs Might Be Put On List Of Oligarchs – Korniyenko

5 MPs Might Be Put On List Of Oligarchs – Korniyenko

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, says that up to five members of the Ukrainian Parliament might be put on the list of oligarchs after adoption of the oligarch bill.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, Korniyenko refused to name the MPs.

According to him, there will unlikely be MPs from the Servant of the People party faction on the list.

Read more: Parliament passes bill on oligarchs at first reading

The party leader noted that in fall, the second reading of the oligarch bill will surely be adopted.

Korniyenko said he would not conceptually alter anything in the bill.

deputy (202) oligarch (71) registry (57) Kornienko (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 