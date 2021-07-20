5 MPs Might Be Put On List Of Oligarchs – Korniyenko

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, says that up to five members of the Ukrainian Parliament might be put on the list of oligarchs after adoption of the oligarch bill.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, Korniyenko refused to name the MPs.

According to him, there will unlikely be MPs from the Servant of the People party faction on the list.

The party leader noted that in fall, the second reading of the oligarch bill will surely be adopted.

Korniyenko said he would not conceptually alter anything in the bill.