SBU issues entry ban to 190 foreigners affiliated with terrorist, extremist groups

As part of combatting international terrorism, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has banned from entering the country 190 foreigners involved in terrorist and extremist organizations.

That’s according to the SBU press center.

The agency clarified that 17 persons had been detained at the border, including a Russian national, member of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, wanted by Interpol, and a militant with the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Forty-five foreign nationals were expelled to their countries of origin, including three – to Sri Lanka and two – to Russia and Azerbaijan each. All were supporters or members of international terrorist groups.

Over the past six months, 191 court convictions have come into force on charges of crimes against national statehood, including encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the country, as well as terrorism, the SBU said.

Among these cases is one of a Ukrainian national, self-proclaimed "prime minister" of the "Republic of Subcarpathian Rus" quasi-formation, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He had been campaigning for breaching the constitutional order and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In 2014, he even sought assistance from Russian organizations in carrying out subversive activities in Ukraine.