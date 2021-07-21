Fourteen ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, July 20, 14 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); four attacks were launched using 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers, small arms near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); two attacks from 120mm mortars – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – towards Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles – near Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

On the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Near Pisky, the enemy used a quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle.

A Ukrainian soldier received a gunshot wound in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 21, one ceasefire violation was recorded.