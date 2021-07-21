Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

As of Wednesday morning, in the area of Rivne chemical plant of Rivneazot PJSC, where an accident occurred the day before and chemicals (nitrogen oxide) got into the air, there is no threat to the population and the environment. Monitoring of the state of air in the environment is carried out around the clock, the State Emergency Service said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Monitoring of the state of air in the environment is carried out around the clock. As of 6:00 on July 21, there is no threat to the population and the environment," the service said on its website on Wednesday morning.

As reported, Rivneazot reported an emergency at the plant on Tuesday - depressurization of the pipeline in the nitric acid production shop, which resulted in a one-time release of nitrous gases in an insignificant amount on the territory of the plant.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the information about the absence of victims and injured people.

Read more: Coronavirus Vaccination Centers Will Begin Their Work In 7 More Cities Of Ukraine

According to the State Emergency Service, the concentration of gas in the air formed as a result of a leak at the Rivneazot mineral fertilizer plant on Tuesday is five times lower than the level dangerous for humans, and there is no threat to the environment as a result of the incident. "According to the laboratory center, the dangerous level of gas is 5 mg per cubic meter of air. At the time of the gas leak it was 1 mg per cubic meter," the service said.

According to Roman Safonov, chief sanitary doctor of Rivne region, the indicators of atmospheric air pollution in Rivne after a gas leak at the Rivneazot mineral fertilizer plant are normal.