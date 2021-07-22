Ukraine parliament head calls on U.S. lawmakers to pursue sanctions to prevent Nord Stream 2 launch

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has called on the U.S. Congress to refrain from approving any agreements that would threaten Europe's energy security and pose a threat to the national interests of Ukraine and the United States.

As reported by Censor.NET.

That’s according to parliament’s press service referring to Razumkov's open letter to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

"I am deeply concerned about the ongoing construction and possible commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Russia is using as a hybrid warfare tool. The project is posing a direct threat to the energy security not only of Ukraine but of entire Europe," the parliament speaker said.

Razumkov noted that Nord Stream 2 is primarily a geopolitical project aimed at fostering the energy dependence of European countries on Russia’s gas monopoly. It significantly narrows the ways to diversify energy supplies to European consumers, the Rada chairman stressed.

Nord Stream 2 runs against the requirements of the EU’s Third Energy Package and opens up more opportunities for Russia to abuse its dominant position in the European energy market," wrote the parliament speaker.

According to the open letter, Nord Stream 2 should be seen as part of the aggressive policy Russia has been pursuing both against Ukraine and the entire Western world. "Completion and commissioning of the project will allow Russia to further intensify its aggression against Ukraine and potentially against other European powers," he said.

Razumkov thanked the U.S. Congress for their continued support of Ukraine in countering threats emanating from Russia, as well as for the sanctions introduced earlier that have deterred Russia from weakening Ukraine's energy security.

He has also called on the U.S. Congress to consistently pursue a sanctions policy to prevent the completion and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and, if necessary, to consider additional enhanced restrictions targeting legal entities and individuals involved in the construction.