High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeal Chamber Cancels In-Absentia Arrest Of PrivatBank Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet

The Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has abolished an in-absentia arrest of PrivatBank former board chairperson Oleksandr Dubilet.

The arrest was cancelled on July 20.

The High Anti-Corruption Court picked an in-absentia arrest as Dubilet’s measure of restraint.

The suspect has appealed against it.

