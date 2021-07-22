ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11059 visitors online
News
2 697 18

High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeal Chamber Cancels In-Absentia Arrest Of PrivatBank Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet

High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeal Chamber Cancels In-Absentia Arrest Of PrivatBank Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet

The Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has abolished an in-absentia arrest of PrivatBank former board chairperson Oleksandr Dubilet.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The arrest was cancelled on July 20.

The High Anti-Corruption Court picked an in-absentia arrest as Dubilet’s measure of restraint.

The suspect has appealed against it.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court Justifies Ex-MP Solvar Accused Of Unlawful Receipt Of UAH 361,000 In Compensation For Renting Housing In Kyiv

Arrest (588) Dubilet (7) Privatbank_ (87) Anti-corruption court (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 