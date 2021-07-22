High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeal Chamber Cancels In-Absentia Arrest Of PrivatBank Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet
The Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has abolished an in-absentia arrest of PrivatBank former board chairperson Oleksandr Dubilet.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The arrest was cancelled on July 20.
The High Anti-Corruption Court picked an in-absentia arrest as Dubilet’s measure of restraint.
The suspect has appealed against it.
