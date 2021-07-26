U.S. Congress annually allocates up to USD 750M to support Ukraine – Kent

Ukraine is supported by representatives of both leading U.S. parties - Democrats and Republicans, Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine George Kent has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"I think that we [in the USA] have a very reliable foundation of support. Every year our Congress allocates funds to support Ukraine in various fields - up to USD 750 million a year. There are probably four, maximum five, other countries that receive such support from us every year. And it doesn't depend on who is sitting in the White House. Both Democrats and Republicans support Ukraine. And I think that it does not depend on the administration or officials working with Ukraine," he said.

President Joe Biden visited Ukraine six times when he was vice president. "This means that never in the history of the United States has there been a president who knew Ukraine better than President Biden," Kent said.

Bipartisan support has been the de facto foundation of U.S. policy towards Ukraine since the restoration of its independence.