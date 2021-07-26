German-U.S. deal on Nord Stream 2 encourages Russia to take aggressive action – MFA Poland

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski says allowing Russia to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was a bad decision that would harm European security.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Jablonski said the German-U.S. agreement on the gas pipeline was a bad decision that would prompt Russia to take aggressive action.

Moreover, he recalled that over the past few years, Russia had been responsible including for starting the war in Ukraine, persecuting opposition figures, killing independent journalists, and so on.

According to the senior diplomat, by allowing completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, the United States and Germany have shown Russian President Vladimir Putin that any such measures may be effectively implemented.

The European Commission has reportedly confirmed receiving a formal request from Ukraine for consultations in connection with the agreement between the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2.

On July 21, the U.S. and German governments issued a joint declaration outlining their common position on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The document has sparked criticism, including from Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it was filing formal requests for consultations with Germany and the EU, as provided for in the provisions of the Ukrain-EU Association Agreement.

Nord Stream 2 is a Russian gas pipeline under construction, bypassing Ukraine. It is being laid along the Baltic Sea seabed to connect Russia and Germany. The project cost is estimated at EUR 9.5 billion. The sole shareholder is Russia’s energy giant OJSC Gazprom. In December 2019, construction was suspended due to sanctions imposed by the U.S. government. At the time, the pipeline was 96% complete.