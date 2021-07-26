Court Fails To Pick Measure Of Restraint To Tupytskyi, Suspends Hearing For August 2

The court has failed to restrain Oleksandr Tupytskyi, former head of the Constitutional Court, and suspended the hearing for August 2.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has petitioned a court to place the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose dismissal order was recently cancelled by the Supreme Court, under night house arrest as a pre-trial restriction in connection with a case involving unauthorized interference with the operation of an automated system.

