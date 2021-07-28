Germany Ready For Consultations Initiated By Ukraine On Nord Stream-2 - Presidential Office

The Office of the President assures that Germany is ready for consultations initiated by Ukraine on the Russian project for the construction of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with the Commissioner for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Matthias Luttenberg. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President informed Matthias Luttenberg about Ukraine's position on the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, noting associated acute security threats both for our state and for the whole of Europe. For his part, the representative of the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany announced the readiness of the German side to hold consultations on Nord Stream-2, initiated by our state," the statement reads.

During the conversation, Zhovkva informed his interlocutor about the security situation in Donbas.

Speaking about the situation in the Crimea annexed by Russia, Luttenberg assured that Germany will be represented at the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform at a high political level.

"The issues of European integration of Ukraine, the possibility of signing a bilateral declaration on the European perspective of our state were discussed. Matthias Luttenberg noted the importance of the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. He also agreed on the need to continue the dialogue of the parties on the implementation of the European integration course of our state. The interlocutors also agreed with the importance of deepening interaction in the context of the implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course," the statement reads.

Read more: Merkel sees U.S.-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2 as good for Ukraine

Zhovkva noted the inadmissibility of any initiatives to restore the EU-Russia dialogue at the highest level until the complete de-occupation of all Ukrainian territories.