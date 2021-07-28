Ukraine as ready for new COVID-19 wave this fall as EU countries – Zelenskyi

Ukraine has prepared to face a new wave of COVID-19 this fall at the level of other European countries.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made the statement at a press conference within the framework of the Ukraine 30. Decentralization Forum in Kyiv on Wednesday, July 28.

"Are we preparing for the fall? I think we’re ready. As for hospitals, in terms of the number of available beds, in terms of wages, oxygen, I think we’re ready at the current level, at the level of other European countries, certainly not worse. As for oxygen in hospitals, we are better prepared than many other European countries," said Zelenskyi.

In some hospitals and communities, the president acknowledged, certain issues arise, but sometimes resolving them depends on the local staff.

Speaking about the miscalculations in the health care system in the issues of countering COVID-19 during the previous waves, the president noted problematic issues observed all over the world. "This is not a miscalculation of our health care system, it's just health care systems all over the world that weren’t prepared for COVID, in any country, even where health care is the best," Zelenskyi said.