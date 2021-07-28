Darnitsa reduces the time for equipment changeover operations by one third

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has moved to the second stage of implementation of projects to improve production processes.

As part of the projects being implemented, the company has achieved an average annual reduction in the time for equipment changeover operations by 32.2%, the press service of the company reports.

According to the Executive Chairman of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, the development strategy of Darnitsa's production has been developed until 2030 and, in addition to the system investments in modernization, includes the philosophy of continuous improvement of processes and the involvement of all employees to maximize focus on the interests and needs of consumers.

He also added that to improve the efficiency of production processes, the company uses SMED (Single-Minute Exchange of Dies) methods. Shymkiv also recalled that 8 such projects were completed in 2020; the average reduction in the time of operations in the production units where changeover projects were implemented was 24.4%.

It is noted that within six months of 2021, 5 projects have been completed, which reduces the duration of changeovers by an average of 32.2%. Since the start of implementation of the SMED program, the company’s total changeover time has been reduced by 1.7%.

"When developing production improvement projects, we primarily focus on operations and processes that add value to the consumer. In 2020, we allocated 180.5 million UAH of capital investments to modernize production and ensure compliance with the international standards, to maintain high quality with minimum resource costs, and reduce the time to create products. We paid special attention to the organization of supplies and ensuring the demand for medicines, regardless of the turbulence of the external environment," noted Shymkiv.

He also recalled that in 2020, a large-scale training was conducted on the implementation of Kaizen projects; the implementation of projects aimed at improving the quality management process, increasing operational efficiency and saving resources is nearing completion.

Let us remind you that Darnitsa is the largest in Ukraine medicinal products manufacturer, certified according to EU GMP. During 2010-2020, the company invested 1.218 billion UAH in the modernization and development of production. The company’s mission is to help healthcare professionals and patients improve the quality of life through science, innovations and accessibility for everyone. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.