U.S. House passes bill providing for assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an appropriations bill that includes an amendment mandating sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

That’s according to the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington.

"The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to fund the U.S. State Department in 2022 with an increase in aid to Ukraine and an amendment on sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2," the statement said.

The bill allocates at least $481.5 million in assistance programs to Ukraine through the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and related programs. This is $28.5 million more than in the current year's budget. Of this budget, $125 million is allocated to assist Ukraine in the field of security through the "Foreign Military Financing" tool, which is receiving $10 million more than this year.

For the bill to be enacted, it should be recalled that it is yet to pass the Senate and be signed by the U.S. president.