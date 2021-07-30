ENG
Over 350 towns and villages in Ukraine left without electricity due to storm

Bad weather conditions have left 353 towns and villages in 13 regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As of 7 a.m. on July 30, bad weather conditions (gusts of wind, rain, and thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 353 settlements in 13 regions, in particular: Kyiv region – 102, Chernivtsi region – 71, Chernihiv region – 39, Khmelnytsky region – 28, Dnipropetrovsk region – 21, Donetsk region – 20, Zhytomyr region – 20, Kirovohrad region – 13, Zaporizhzhia region – 12, Sumy region – 10, Cherkasy region – 9, Luhansk region – 6, and Kherson region – 2," the report reads.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of the power supply.

