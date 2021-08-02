Bad weather leaves over 500 towns and villages in Ukraine without electricity

Bad weather conditions have left 529 towns and villages in seven regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As of 7 a.m. on August 2, bad weather conditions (rain and thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 529 settlements in seven regions, in particular: Lviv region – 298, Zakarpattia region – 90, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 57, Ternopil region – 44, Chernivtsi region – 16, Chernihiv region – 14, and Zhytomyr region – 10," the report reads.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of power supply.

