COVID-19 in Ukraine: Officials report 265 new cases on Aug 1

On August 1, Ukraine health officials confirmed 265 new daily COVID-19 cases (including 11 children and a medic).

That’s according to the official statistics published by the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours, four lethal cases were recorded across the country, while 385 patients were hospitalized and 176 persons recovered. Also, 8,854 PCR tests were run, along with 1,776 ELISA tests and 6,417 rapid tests.

Throughout the entire pandemic period, Ukraine reported 2,553,534 COVID-19 cases, including 2,187,170 recoveries and 52,955 deaths. A total of 11,404,184 PCR tests were performed.

Over the past day, the largest number of cases were confirmed in Kyiv (62), as well as Odesa (30), Ternopil (30), Vinnytsia (21), and Kharkiv (17) regions.