Ukraine Will Be Forced To Impose Restrictions On Unvaccinated Citizens In Case Of Worsening Epidemiological Situation - Radutskyi

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi states that Ukraine will be forced to impose restrictions on unvaccinated citizens in the case of a worsening epidemiological situation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine will be forced to impose restrictions on unvaccinated citizens. The Ministry of Health has already announced that if the epidemiological situation worsens, schools will operate where at least 80% of teachers are vaccinated (currently only half of the total number of teachers are vaccinated)," Radutskyi wrote.

According to Radutskyi, it is logical to introduce similar restrictions for transport workers, catering establishments and commercial or municipal structures, whose employees are in direct contact with the population.

Also, according to him, a sick minibus driver infects no fewer people than a teacher.

"We in Ukraine do not talk about compulsory vaccination, no one has the right to force a person to be vaccinated. But it is quite fair to demand that the work, which involves contact with a large number of people, be done by vaccinated employees," Radutskyi wrote.

He noted that a month ago we had a shortage of drugs for vaccination.

But the week before last, Ukraine received more than 2 million vaccines, last week more than 2.5 million.

In July, the 5th stage of vaccination against coronavirus began in Ukraine, during which citizens over 18 years old will be vaccinated.

In July, Ukraine received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for the first time.

In addition, Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine has begun to be used for vaccinations at mass vaccination centers.