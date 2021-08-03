Medical system ready to respond to new wave of Delta variant – Liashko

The Ukrainian healthcare system is ready to respond to the challenge of a new COVID-19 wave caused by the Delta strain, according to Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

The minister stressed that currently there are no signs of an outbreak of the disease in Ukraine, but we should not forget that the best protection against coronavirus is vaccination. He also added that Ukraine had received almost 12 million doses of vaccines. In addition, another 5 million doses will arrive in August.

According to him, almost 3 million people were vaccinated in Ukraine in July. Vaccination rates are increasing.

Liashko expressed gratitude to the doctors. "Thanks to their work, 5.6 million doses of vaccine are already protecting Ukrainians, and about 6 million doses are waiting for people," he said.

As reported, a total of 5,757,944 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched a vaccination campaign, with 3,669,511 people receiving their first dose and 2,088,433 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 827 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 2.