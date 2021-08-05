In occupied Crimea, 7,800 trees from Red List set to be felled during major highway construction

The occupying authorities in Crimea intend to fell a total of 7,760 trees from the Red List that assesses extinction risks.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The move is due to the scheduled works in the area between Sevastopol and Yalta, to clear the terrain for the construction of the eighth stage of the Tavrida highway across the occupied peninsula, Ukrinform reports.

The contract for the felling has been published on the website Unified Information System in the Field of Procurement.

"It is planned to cut down 7,760 flora objects, [...] from the Red List of the Russian Federation, including 116 junipers, 5,011 Pallas pines, and 2,633 Pitsunda pines," - said in paragraph 2 of Annex №1 to the published contract.

Another 962 trees put in the Red List the occupiers intend to relocate from the construction site.

The contract states that the deadline for the felling and relocating of trees is set for December 1, 2022.

The deal price is RUB 37,543,845 (UAH 13,801,702, or US$511,500).