Kuleba: Ukraine one of few topics uniting both parties in U.S. Congress

Ukraine is one of the few topics that unites both the Republican and the Democratic parties in the U.S. Congress.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are proud that Ukraine is a topic that unites both parties – Democrats and Republicans. And, by the way, all our interlocutors note that 99 percent of issues now divide the parties, while the issue of Ukraine unites," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said, commenting on the results of talks in Washington.

Kuleba and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said they had fruitful talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, six senators, and one congressman.

"Washington waits for the arrival of our President, and everyone is set to a very productive, fundamental visit. We have made sure once again that the United States is indeed a strategic partner of Ukraine, and that the security and defense of Ukraine, the support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity is a priority of the U.S. foreign policy," Yermak added.

According to him, the President of Ukraine "will bring a completely new vision, a clear vision of the strategy for the development of our partnership for the first time over the years of independence."

Kuleba noted that the forthcoming meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States "will determine the dynamics of bilateral relations for the coming years."

Read more: U.S. embassy reacts to Shishov's death

According to him, Joe Biden is the first president in the history of the United States who "knows what Ukraine is, understands what Ukraine is, and who does not need lectures about Ukrainians."

He noted that President Zelensky was the second European leader, after Angela Merkel, invited to the White House, "and this is a signal in itself."

Kuleba also said that the recent decisions on judicial reform and the land market, "which the President was personally involved in", opened a unique opportunity to take the strategic partnership with the United States to a new level, not only in politics but also in investment and large-scale economic projects in Ukraine.

On August 4-5, Yermak and Kuleba paid a visit to Washington in preparation for President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States in late August.