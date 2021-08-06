U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression, the U.S. government press service reports following a meeting of the Secretary of State with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Secretary and his Ukrainian counterparts also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States during President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's planned visit to Washington, D.C. on August 30," the report says.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that following the meetings held on August 5 and August 6, the parties are entering the final stretch of the preparation of the presidents' meeting.

"According to the minister [Kuleba], we will have now three weeks of 'quiet diplomacy' when we, together with our American partners, will work on the implementation of the agreed concrete plans for the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States. We are entering the final stretch for the preparation of visit No. 1," Markarova said on Facebook.

She noted that as part of the two-day working trip, Kuleba and Yermak held meetings, in addition to Blinken, with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan, as well as with members of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus – senators Jean Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Jim Risch, Roger Wicker, Bob Menendez, Ben Cardin, and congressman Brad Sherman, with whom they discussed a wide range of issues and once again outlined joint plans based on strong bipartisan support for Ukraine.

Kuleba and Yermak also met with representatives of the leading information and analytical centers in Washington.