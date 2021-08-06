Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk is upset by the decision of the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to overturn the arrest in absentia of former head of PrivatBank's board Oleksandr Dubilet, and calls for unification of judicial practice in such matters.

"Recently we had a decision on the appeal [...] regarding one of the persons involved in the PrivatBank case. The case is very sensitive, it attracts a lot of attention from our international partners," Sytnyk said at a coordination meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies on Friday.

"The court actually overturned the arrest in absentia. This decision of the anti-corruption court, frankly, very painfully hit the case [of PrivatBank], because now we do not know where to move," he said.

According to the NABU director, the issue of unification of judicial practice in such matters should be raised.

"The practice of addressing international legal orders and extradition issues should be unified [...] Now the courts have a different approach to resolving these issues," Sytnyk said.

He also spoke in favor of drafting a bill that would regulate these legal norms.

As reported, on July 20, the HACC Appeal Chamber upheld the complaint of the defenders of the suspect, former head of PrivatBank's board, Oleksandr Dubilet, overturning his arrest in absentia imposed on June 2, 2021.